January 22, 2020 ‘We Resist!’: Senator Imee Marcos, chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities conducts a public hearing Wednesday, January 22, 2020, on the impact of the construction of the Kaliwa Dam in Quezon Province to the rights of the Dumagats on their ancestral domain. The Dumagats protested in implementation of the project which they said would uproot them. (Joseph Vidal/PRIB)