Photo Release

January 22, 2020 Lacson calls for creation of Phl Marshal Service: Senator Panfilo Lacson during the hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, said it was high-time that Congress ensure the safety of all incumbent justices and judges so that they can function independently and without fear and compromise in their administration and dispensation of justice. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)