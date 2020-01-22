Photo Release

January 22, 2020 Protecting the judiciary: Sen. Richard Gordon, chair of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson (left) discuss a bill proposing the creation of a Philippine Marshal Service during a committee hearing, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. “It is hoped that the immediate passage of this bill will help protect the lives of the members of the judiciary, strengthen its resolve to render impartial judgment and assist in the expeditious resolution of cases before various courts in the country from the lowest to the highest,” Gordon said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)