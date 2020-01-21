Photo Release



2020 Nat'l budget signed: On January 6, 2020, President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed into law the 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA). The measure was sponsored in the Senate by Finance Committee Chairman Senator Sonny Angara.

In this photo, the President presents the copy of the 2020 GAA with Senate leaders Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, Finance Committee Chair Senator Sonny Angara and his vice chairs Senators Christopher "Bong" Go, Imee R. Marcos, and Cynthia A. Villar. They are joined by Senators Francis Tolentino and Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa.