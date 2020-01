Photo Release

January 16, 2020 Kapihan sa Senado with Senator Gatchalian: Sen. Win Gatchalian urges the Department of Education (DepEd) to have emergency response plans for the safety of students and schools, especially in the most vulnerable areas, should Taal volcano display an 'explosive eruption.' "Hindi pa lumilipas ang pinakamalalang maaaring mangyari sa pag-alboroto ng Bulkang Taal kaya dapat nating paghandaan ang maaaring maging epekto ng isang malaking pagsabog," he said during the Kapihan sa Senado, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (PRIB Photo by Henzberg Austria/16 July 2020)