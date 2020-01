Photo Release

January 16, 2020 Gatchalian attends Kapihan: Sen. Win Gatchalian (left) during the Kapihan sa Senado Thursday, January 16, 2020, called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to start a survey on the number of workers displaced by the eruption of the Taal volcano, saying that financial and calamity assistance must be extended to them at the soonest possible time. (PRIB Photo by Albert Calvelo/16 July 2020)