Photo Release

January 15, 2020 Villar at the 5th anniversary of Baseco project: Senator Cynthia leads the cleaning of the coastal area of Manila Bay in Gasangan to mark the 5th anniversary of her projects in Baseco Compound, Tondo. The senator had adopted Gasangan in a bid to turn the compound into a model community rehabilitation project and site for urban agriculture and aquaculture. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, has been conducting monthly clean up and tree-planting activities in the area.