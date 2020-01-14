Photo Release



Villar tells raisers and breeders to maintain our bird flu-free status: Speaking during the 7th International Gamefowl Festival & Pigeon Pavilion held at the SMX Convention Center, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar cited the need to focus on health and nutrition of gamefowls and pigeons.

She encourages all industry players or stakeholders to participate in all the talks and forum that will discuss the industry's important issues like health technology and the latest nutritional trends, information and services for gamefowl and pigeon advancement.