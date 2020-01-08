Photo Release



Philippine Red Cross: Philippine Red Cross Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon donated 2 Toyota Hiluxes to PRC Laguna today, 8 January 2020. These brand new service delivery vehicles will service their chapters in Sta. Rosa and Calamba, which were inaugurated last year.

Through PRC's new Toyota Hiluxes, they have raised the level of PRC Laguna to reinforce their blood delivery. The Hiluxes will serve as multi-utility vehicles: medical emergencies, service delivery, and rescue.

The upgrading of the Philippine Red Cross continues. They recently signed a partnership with Zipline, Inc., through Bono of U2, for drone blood delivery. They also donated a new food truck to Red Cross Marikina, for use in disasters and aid of the Food Donation Law which Senator Gordon authored.