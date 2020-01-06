Photo Release



Philippine gov’t to ensure security of Filipinos amid tensions in the Middle East: President Rodrigo Duterte met today with top officials of the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to assess the likely impact of the increasing tensions in the Middle East on the country, especially on affected Filipinos overseas.

"Nagpatawag na si Pangulong Duterte ng meeting kasama ang chief of staff ng AFP kung ano ang magiging epekto nito sa ating bansa at sa ating seguridad," Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said on Sunday, January 5.