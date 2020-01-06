Photo Release

January 6, 2020 Bong Go during visit to fire victims in Quezon City: As he distributed financial and relief assistance to fire victims in Brgy. Vasra, Quezon City, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said in an interview that the government is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, with President Rodrigo Duterte calling for a meeting with the Armed of Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Sunday afternoon to assess the likely impact of the tensions in the region on the country and Filipinos.