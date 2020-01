Photo Release

December 30, 2019 Laban, Se Jung workers: On Rizal Day, Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros visited the striking workers of Se Jung Apparel in Dasmariñas, Cavite to express support and extend assistance. The workers have been on strike since December 14, protesting Se Jung's alleged unjust labor practices such as non-payment of 13th month pay. Hontiveros said that she will look into the filing of a Senate resolution to probe the plight of workers, especially women, in special economic zones.