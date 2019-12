Photo Release



SSL-5 pay hike approved: The Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 1219, shortly after the House of Representatives passed its own version of the SSL-5.

Senator Sonny Angara, who defended the bill, said the fifth round of salary increases will be implemented in four tranches, starting January 1 next year. The succeeding rounds will be implemented in 2021, 2022 and 2023.