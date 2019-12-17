Photo Release

December 17, 2019 SEA Games gold medalists: Senate President Vicente Sotto III (4th from left) and Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri (7th from left) handed Senate Resolution Nos. 245 and 246 to Christine Hallasgo and Sarah Noveno Dequinan congratulating them for bagging the gold in the women’s marathon and heptathlon respectively during the 30th Southeast Asian Games. Also in photo are (from left) Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Emmanuel Pacquiao, Christopher Lawrence Go, Manuel Lapid, Joel Villanueva, Nancy Binay, Ronald dela Rosa, Juan Edgardo Angara and Francis Tolentino (PRIB Photo by Albert Calvelo/17 December 2019).