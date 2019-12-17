Photo Release

December 17, 2019 Villar hands cash prizes for street-dancing competition winners: Sen. Cynthia Villar, also director of Villar SIPAG, along with Las Pinas Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar, hands cash rewards to the winners of the street-dancing competition held at the newly-inaugurated Tent in Vista Global South. The winners and their prizes are following: Grand Winner- CAA Elementary School, CAA Elementary- Annex and Gatchalian Elem. School, P50,000; 1st runner-up- Talon Elem. School Moonwalk Elem. School,MES Golden Acres-Annex and MES-Mikesell Annex, P30,000 and 2nd runner-up, Manuyo Elem., Daniel Fajardo Elem., Ilaya and Las Pinas Elem.-Central, P20,000.