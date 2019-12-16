Photo Release

December 16, 2019 Turnover of donation to PRC by PWU-JASMS: Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), warmly welcomed the officers of grade school and high school student councils of the Philippine Women’s University-Jose Abad Santos Memorial School (PWU-JASMS) on December 16, 2019 as they turned over their donation amounting to Php 64,789 for the victims of the series of earthquakes that hit Mindanao last October. The students were able to raise the money in just five days through the help of their fellow students and their families, and the school officials and staff.